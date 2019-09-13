Make Me A Blessing – Hymn

Written By Ira B. Wilson

Out on the highways and byways of life,

Many are the weary and sad;

Carry the sunshine where darkness is rife,

Making the sorrowing glad.

Refrain:

Make me a blessing, make me a blessing;

Out of my life may Jesus shine.

Make me a blessing, O Saviour I pray,

Make me a blessing to someone today.

Tell the sweet story of Christ and His love,

Tell of His pow’r to forgive;

Others will trust Him if only you prove

True every moment you live.

Give as ’twas given to you in your need,

Love as the Master loved you;

Be to the helpless a helper indeed,

Unto your mission be true.