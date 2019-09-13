We’ll Work Till Jesus Calls – Hymn

We are marching on with shield and banner bright,

We will work for God and battle for the right,

We will praise His Name, rejoicing in His might,

And we’ll work till Jesus calls.

Refrain:

Then awake, then awake, happy song, happy song,

Shout for joy, shout for joy, as we gladly march along.

We are marching onward, singing as we go,

To the promised land where living waters flow;

Come and join our ranks as soldiers here below,

And we’ll work till Jesus calls.

For His army, robed in white we will prepare,

As we rally round our blessed standard there,

And the Savior’s cross we gladly learn to bear,

While we work till Jesus calls.

We are marching on; our Captain, ever near,

Will protect us still, His guiding voice we hear:

Let the foe advance, we’ll never, never fear,

For we’ll work till Jesus calls.

We are happy as we sing the victor’s song,

Hear our shouts of joy-the battle won’t be long;

In the Lord of Hosts let every heart be strong,

While we work till Jesus calls.