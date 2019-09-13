Loved With Everlasting Love – Hymn

Written By W Robison
Loved with everlasting love,
led by grace that love to know;
Spirit, breathing from above,
Thou hast taught me it is so!
O this full and perfect peace!
O this transport all divine!
In a love which cannot cease,
I am His, and He is mine.
Heav’n above is softer blue,
Earth around is sweeter green!
Something lives in every hue
Christless eyes have never seen;
Birds with gladder songs o’erflow,
flowers with deeper beauties shine,
Since I know, as now I know,
I am His, and He is mine.
Things that once were wild alarms
cannot now disturb my rest;
Closed in everlasting arms,
pillowed on the loving breast.
O to lie forever here,
doubt and care and self resign,
While He whispers in my ear,
I am His, and He is mine.
His forever, only His;
Who the Lord and me shall part?
Ah, with what a rest of bliss
Christ can fill the loving heart!
Heav’n and earth may fade and flee,
firstborn light in gloom decline;
But while God and I shall be,
I am His, and He is mine.