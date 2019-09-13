Loved With Everlasting Love – Hymn

Written By W Robison

Loved with everlasting love,

led by grace that love to know;

Spirit, breathing from above,

Thou hast taught me it is so!

O this full and perfect peace!

O this transport all divine!

In a love which cannot cease,

I am His, and He is mine.

Heav’n above is softer blue,

Earth around is sweeter green!

Something lives in every hue

Christless eyes have never seen;

Birds with gladder songs o’erflow,

flowers with deeper beauties shine,

Since I know, as now I know,

I am His, and He is mine.

Things that once were wild alarms

cannot now disturb my rest;

Closed in everlasting arms,

pillowed on the loving breast.

O to lie forever here,

doubt and care and self resign,

While He whispers in my ear,

I am His, and He is mine.

His forever, only His;

Who the Lord and me shall part?

Ah, with what a rest of bliss

Christ can fill the loving heart!

Heav’n and earth may fade and flee,

firstborn light in gloom decline;

But while God and I shall be,

I am His, and He is mine.