The Love Of Jesus – Hymn

Written By Ira David Sankey

What a blessed hope is mine,

Through the love of Jesus!

I’m an heir of life divine,

Through the love of Jesus!

Refrain:

He will my soul defend;

He, my unchanging Friend;

He will keep me to the end:

All glory be to Jesus!

I can sing without fear,

Praise the name of Jesus!

He, my present help, is near,

Praise the name of Jesus!

Pressing on my way pilgrim way,

Trusting only Jesus!

Oh, ’tis joy from day to day,

Trusting only Jesus!

Thus my journey I’ll pursue,

Looking unto Jesus!

Till the land of rest I view,

There to dwell with Jesus!