Weighed In The Balance – Hymn

Weighed in the balance of justice true,

Sinful the path thou hast trod;

Weighed and found wanting-will it be you?

Weighed by the word of God.

Refrain:

Weighed and found wanting,

Weighed and found wanting,

Rejected at heaven’s door.

There it will hurt like a wounding dart

When this dread answer shall fall:

‘Weighed and found wanting’; ’twill pierce thy heart

At the last judgment call.

Weighed by the word which is given now,

Search it and know thou art pure;

Unto its mandates in meekness bow,

Then thou shalt be secure.

At the tribunal where Christ is judge,

Where every deed is made known,

‘Weighed and found wanting’ each guilty soul

Stands there before His throne.