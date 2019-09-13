Majestic Sweetness Sits Enthroned – Hymn

Written By S. Stennet

Majestic sweetness sits enthroned

Upon the Savior’s brow;

His head with radiant glories crowned,

His lips with grace o’erflow,

No mortal can with Him compare

Among the sons of men;

Fairer is He than all the fair

That fill the heav’nly train,

He saw me plunged in deep distress

And flew to my relief;

For me He bore the shameful cross

And carried all my grief,

To Him I owe my life and breath

And all the joys I have;

He makes me triumph over death

And saves me from the grave,

To Heav’n, the place of His abode,

He brings my weary feet;

Shows me the glories of my God,

And makes my joys complete,

Since from His bounty I receive

Such proofs of love divine,

Had I a thousand hearts to give,

Lord, they should all be Thine,

To Christ, the Lord, let every tongue

Its noblest tribute bring

When He’s the subject of the song,

Who can refuse to sing?

Survey the beauties of His face,

And on His glories dwell;

Think of the wonders of His grace,

And all His triumphs tell,

His hand a thousand blessings pours

Upon my guilty head:

His presence gilds my darkest hours,

And guards my sleeping bed,