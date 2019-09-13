Wear A Crown – Hymn

Bugle calls are ringing out,

‘Forward’ is the battle shout,

See where floats the conqu’ring sign-

Onward to the war divine!

Refrain:

And when the battle’s over,

We shall wear a crown,

We shall wear a crown,

We shall wear a crown!

And when the battle’s over,

We shall wear a crown

In the new Jerusalem!

Wear a crown, wear a crown,

Away over Jordan!

And when the battle’s over,

We shall wear a crown

In the new Jerusalem!

Sound the charge against the foe,

Lay the hosts of error low;

In His name, victorious King,

Let the song of triumph ring!

Fight the fight of faith and love,

Looking unto Him above;

Loyal soldiers, do and dare,

Your Commander’s joy to share.