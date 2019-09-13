Wear A Crown – Hymn

Bugle calls are ringing out,
‘Forward’ is the battle shout,
See where floats the conqu’ring sign-
Onward to the war divine!
Refrain:
And when the battle’s over,
We shall wear a crown,
We shall wear a crown,
We shall wear a crown!
And when the battle’s over,
We shall wear a crown
In the new Jerusalem!
Wear a crown, wear a crown,
Away over Jordan!
And when the battle’s over,
We shall wear a crown
In the new Jerusalem!
Sound the charge against the foe,
Lay the hosts of error low;
In His name, victorious King,
Let the song of triumph ring!
Fight the fight of faith and love,
Looking unto Him above;
Loyal soldiers, do and dare,
Your Commander’s joy to share.