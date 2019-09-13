Made Of One Blood – Hymn

Written By Nolan Best

Music: William Merrill

Made of one blood with all on earth who dwell,

Born brothers of the near and far as well,

The children of one sacred Fatherhood,

And common heirs of universal good”

Grant us, who bow, O Lord, before Thy sovereign face,

To learn with Thee to love our world encircling race.

Our elder brother to a mortal frame

His God-like glory humbled and became

The fellow of the poor, the sick man’s aid,

Defense of weakling, finder of the strayed.

Grant us to be, O Lord, disciples of His death,

And breathe His love to men through every living breath.

Amidst the troubled, grieving, overborne,

Among the helpless, hopeless, and forlorn,

Engirt with ill and poverty and pain,

And bitter strife of greed for empty gain”

Give us, O Lord, the sight with Christly eyes to see

The hidden, soul-deep need of men for us and Thee.