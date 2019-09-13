Loyalty To Christ – Hymn

Written By E. Taylor Cassel

From over hill and plain

There comes the signal strain,

`Tis loyalty, loyalty, loyalty to Christ;

Its music rolls along,

Of loyalty, loyalty, yes, loyalty to Christ.

Refrain:

“On to victory! On to victory!”

Cries our great Commander: “On!”

We ll move at His Command, We ll soon possess the land,

Thro’ loyalty, loyalty,

Yes, loyalty to Christ.

O hear ye brave, the sound

That moves the earth around,

“Tis loyalty, loyalty, loyalty to Christ;

Arise to dare and do,

Ring out the watchword true,

Of loyalty, loyalty, yes, loyalty to Christ.