We Will Reap What We Sow – Hymn

There is coming a day when a reaping will be,

And all men everywhere will have to share;

What they’ve sown long ago will surely sprout and grow,

And some day in the future will bring joy or bring woe.

Refrain:

So be careful, dear ones, what kind of seeds you sow,

Lest some day there will be sad regrets and misery;

Be careful, I say, what kind of seed you sow today,

Lest some day you will weep when you reap what you sow.

Many thorns here are sown that will prick tender hearts,

But, be sure, there’s a reaping day to come;

Bitter reaping ’twill be and like an adder sting-

Oh, dear souls, take this warning for we’ll reap what we sow.

When you think to do wrong, know that God on His throne

Sees and hears everything you do or say;

Not one thing can go by from His all-seeing eye,

God knows all, and remember, we will reap what we sow.

We will reap seeds we’ve sown, they’ll bring tears or bring joy,

Have you brought grief to some kind, loving heart?

Or have you sown some love, and pointed souls above?

God sees all, and remember, we will reap what we sow.