Lord, Who At Cana’s Wedding Feast – Hymn

Lord, who at Cana’s wedding feast

Didst as a Guest appear,

Thou dearer far than earthly guest,

Vouchsafe Thy presence here;

For holy Thou indeed dost prove

The marriage vow to be,

Proclaiming it a type of love

Between the Church and Thee.

This holy vow that man can make,

The golden thread in life,

The bond that none may dare to break,

That bindeth man and wife,

Which, blest by Thee, whate’er betide,

No evil shall destroy,

Through careworn days each care divides,

And doubles every joy.

On those who now before Thee kneel,

O Lord, Thy blessing pour,

That each may wake the other’s zeal

To love Thee more and more;

Oh, grant them here in peace to live,

In purity and love,

And, this world leaving, to receive

A crown of life above.