Albert Edward Brumley was an American shape note music composer and publisher, prolific in the genre of southern gospel.
Brumley wrote over 800 songs including “I’ll Fly Away,” “Turn Your Radio On,” “If We Never Meet Again (This Side of Heaven),” “I’ll Meet You in the Morning,” “Rank Stranger,” and “He Set Me Free”.
Below is a list of Songs By Albert E. Brumley
- A Dios las gracias yo doy que he renacido
- Adown that lonesome road to heaven’s blest abode
- Algún día cuando esto terminé
- All the world is bright and cheery
- Amid the shadows of life I wend my way
- As I go traveling day by day
- As I journey through this vale of sorrow
- As I travel through this pilgrim land
- As you wend your way to the soul’s abode
- Back through the years I’d like to wend
- Brother, while this world you’re traveling through, speak a little word for the Master true
- By the crystal river we shall live forever over in a land where comes no night
- Come and listen in to a radio station
- Cual ave triste en su prisión
- Dear Lord of Calvary, again I come to thee
- Do you live a life that’s true for the One who died for you?
- Do you need a friend indeed
- Dreamin’ in the glimerin’ twilight, dreamin’ of a flickerin’ firelight
- El mundo no es mi hogar, soy peregrino
- En todo este mundo sé
- Ever since Jesus saved and pardoned I have been singing every day
- Every evening when I count my blessings
- Every time I do a deed
- Every time I feel the least bit unworthy
- Everybody it seems has a cabin of dreams
- Every springtime gay
- Far beyond the clouds a home is waiting
- Far beyond this land of sorrow
- Flowers blooming in the wild wood
- For the truth and the right
- Give me a life filled with old fashioned
- Give me back the old time power
- Gone is all my weight of sin
- Hark, I hear the voice of Jesus To the harvest fields away
- Have you ever been down to community sing
- Hello, I’m just a stranger
- Here I plod along on life’s uneven journey
- Here I stand beside death’s chilly waters waiting for my final call
- Here so many are breaking traditions
- Here so oft we are turned from
- Here so often I’m lonely, here so often I’m blue
- Here we move from place to place
- Here you pass me on the highways in this unfriendly land
- Honest and truly, Lord,
- Honest and truly, Lord, Sometimes my feet would stray
- How much could we gain with a pray’r, If God wasn’t really there?
- How sweet the memory of days
- I am just another wayworn pilgrim
- I am laying my treasures up in the sky
- I am on my journey To that city foursquare
- I am on my way to heaven, I am on my way to heaven
- I am on the way to mansions in the sweet by and by
- I am so glad I heard my Savior gently pleading
- I am telling the grand old story
- I am thinking about the day when our Savior knelt down to pray
- I am thinking of a celebration
- I am weak, but thou art strong
- I believe that Jesus died on the cross
- I cannot touch the hem of his garment
- I don’t know exactly how sweet
- I have been redeemed, I have
- I have fondest recollection of the days that used to be
- I have just enlisted in the service of the King
- I have read about that city grans
- I have read about the beauties of the South Seas
- I have started for a city in a land of fadeless day
- I have started for a city on that bright eternal
- I hear a mighty chorus sweetly singing over on that bright, eternal shore
- I know the Lord will make a way for me, I know the Lord will make a way for me
- I know there is a land of beautiful flowers
- I used to be a sinner, an erring child of God
- I used to be a sinner and my load was hard to bear
- I wandered again to my home in the mountains
- I wandered again to my old cabin home
- I want to be an example for the turth
- I was listening in to a radio station
- I was once lost in sin, despairing
- I was turning through my mother’s dear Bible
- I was wandering far from Jesus in the paths of sin and shame
- I went on a visit, On a heavenly visit
- I will meet you in the morning by the bright river side
- If I had all the words in our language
- If I owned all the gold and the silver
- If the Love of God has saved you
- If the Savior came to your house unexpected
- If working and praying has any reward
- If you are burdened down with care
- If you are burdened, weary and oppressed
- If you have never heard the story of the Christ of Galilee
- If you travel sin’s uncertain way
- If you wander all alone in sin and darkest night
- If you want to be a Christian
- If you will give to me your undivided attention
- If you would be a true disciple
- If you would ever do your very best
- If you’ve never known the glory of
- I’m going to a celebration (Brumley)
- I’m only an orphan
- I’m pressing on through this world of care
- I’m traveling on to the new Jerusalem
- I’m waiting by the river side
- In a land far away is a soldier today
- In a little while this fleeting life will all be over
- In sin I once was straying, no thought of ever praying
- In the long ago the precious Savior’s
- In the new found way, the gospel highway
- In this busy life with its changing scenes
- In this world I’ve tried most everything And I’m happy now to say
- Is there anybody here today
- It seemed I had traveled for ages
- It was springtime, the flowers were gay
- It was the blood of the crucified One
- I’ll Fly Away
- I’ve a friend close by my side
- I’ve a smile of gladness
- I’ve been reading my Bible
- I’ve had the blood applied
- I’ve heard them sing He paid the price
- I’ve heard them sing of home sweet home
- I’ve just about tarried long enough here
- I’ve read about a city foursquare, a city of eternal light
- Jesus gave his life a ransom yonder on Calvary
- Jesus gave His life to pardon every nation
- Just beyond death’s rolling river
- Let me go down to the banks of the river
- Let the little sunbeam in
- Life’s few allotted years is but a trail
- Lily white hands will lead me
- Listen to the voices sweetly calling
- Long ago in old Judea by the Galilean
- Look, look, look by His light we’re led
- Look to the western horizon
- Looking back through the years to a manger
- Lord, how well do I know I’ll have little to show
- Lord, I sometimes feel Just like a stranger
- Lord, I would not ask a special blessing
- Many are wanedring out in darkness
- Many have loads to bear
- Many the time I am torn with disappointment
- Many years I roamed, many years I trod
- May we all walk closer to Thy side
- May we meet again some bright tomorrow
- Mine has been a life of sorrow
- My race is nearly run, my work
- No matter how dark the night
- No place to hide when days are long and dreary
- Now, brother, I am confessing that I’ve wandered in paths of sin
- O listen to the voice of Jesus, as He calls for you today
- O you compromising Christian on life’s way
- Often the burdens of life seem hard
- Often times I sit sown in my parlor
- Often when the evening shadows
- On that eternal morning in yonder land
- On the cross of Calvary our blessed Savior died
- On the rugged cross of Calvary, Jesus gave His life for you
- Once from God I wandered
- Once I wandered out in sin Far, far away
- Once I was sighing
- Once like a bird in prison I dwelt
- Once my soul was astray from the heavenly way
- One by one, the Savior calls his children
- One day I met an old fashioned mother
- One glad day Jesus came
- Out in this cold world, and far away from home
- Over on the bright elysian shore
- Part of my life brings tears of regret
- Press along weary pilgrim through the struggles
- Ride on, God’s children, to that beautiful land
- Seems that I can see a little chapel
- Since I have turned from sinful pleasure Jesus has freely blest my soul
- Since I reached life’s goal I’d like to stroll
- Singing, singing every day
- So many years I wandered, precious moments squandered
- So oft I dream of heaven
- Some day I shall stand in God’s city
- Some day our last goodbyes on earth will all be spoken
- Some delightful morning we shall have a better life
- Some glad morning when this life is o’er
- Some mother’s boy has gone astray
- Some people often ask me where I go
- Somebody ought to go and work for Jesus
- Somebody’s been a friend indeed
- Somebody’s blue, weary and blue
- Somehow tonight I’m lonesome
- Sometimes the roses bloom and every thing is gay
- Sometimes when my pathway I hardly can see
- Sometimes when sorrow overcomes us and the darkness hovers low
- Somewhere deep in the hills
- Soon we’ll come to the end of life’s journey
- Sure, there’s a God who is ruling on high
- Take my hand in Thine, O Lord
- Thank God! I truly can say that I’ve been born again
- The world’s greatest story in the Bible
- The world’s greatest story in the Bible is told
- There are mansions high, there are mansions wide
- There are mothers with beautiful features
- There are people who would rather live in splendor
- There is a city, bright eternal way over on the golden strand
- There is a Friend to whom I cling
- There is a most wondrous city
- There is a song that the world is singing
- There is an old fashioned cabin
- There is gladness all around
- There is many a cross to carry
- There is plenty of sunshine
- There’s a certain feeling
- There’s a city of light, where there cometh no night
- There’s a city over there, a city bright and fair
- There’s a heavenly land of peace and joy eternal
- There’s a little old church in a valley
- There’s a little pine log cabin
- There’s a valley where the mocking birds are singing
- There’s a way that leads to joys of everlasting life
- There’s an old ramshackle shack
- They crucified my Savior (Brumley)
- They killed my Lord on Calvary
- They’re having a big revival
- This world is not my home, I’m just passing by
- Though a pilgrim, a stranger, a beggar I be
- Though you wander in the byways
- To the flaming field of battle! We are marching to war
- Ve conmigo, mi buen Salvador
- We are a band of Christians marching
- We love the Red, White and Blue
- Well, I went down to the big camp meetin’
- Well, who could it be that tenderly holds my trembling hand
- We’ve answered to the battle cry to conquer over sin
- What a happy day of jubilation
- What makes the flowers
- When heavy burdens oppress me
- When I have reached my
- When I reach that golden shore
- When my spirits are low and my footsteps are slow
- When my time comes to cross o’er the river
- When the Savior gave his
- When the storms of life are raging all around you
- When the world would try to lead
- When you by sorrow are distressed
- When you have reached the end of your journey
- When you’re feeling discouraged and lonely
- While traveling upon the sands of time
- Why am I weeping
- Why must the world be torn
- Wonderful the praise that is coming from heaven, over on the bright eternal shore
- Wonderful things of folks are said
- Won’t it be a happy, happy day
- Won’t it be a happy morning over the sea
- You better get acquainted with your Lord a little better
- You may not feel the gentle hand
