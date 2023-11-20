Albert Edward Brumley was an American shape note music composer and publisher, prolific in the genre of southern gospel.

Brumley wrote over 800 songs including “I’ll Fly Away,” “Turn Your Radio On,” “If We Never Meet Again (This Side of Heaven),” “I’ll Meet You in the Morning,” “Rank Stranger,” and “He Set Me Free”.

Below is a list of Songs By Albert E. Brumley

A Dios las gracias yo doy que he renacido

Adown that lonesome road to heaven’s blest abode

Algún día cuando esto terminé

All the world is bright and cheery

Amid the shadows of life I wend my way

As I go traveling day by day

As I journey through this vale of sorrow

As I travel through this pilgrim land

As you wend your way to the soul’s abode

Back through the years I’d like to wend

Brother, while this world you’re traveling through, speak a little word for the Master true

By the crystal river we shall live forever over in a land where comes no night

Come and listen in to a radio station

Cual ave triste en su prisión

Dear Lord of Calvary, again I come to thee

Do you live a life that’s true for the One who died for you?

Do you need a friend indeed

Dreamin’ in the glimerin’ twilight, dreamin’ of a flickerin’ firelight

El mundo no es mi hogar, soy peregrino

En todo este mundo sé

Ever since Jesus saved and pardoned I have been singing every day

Every evening when I count my blessings

Every time I do a deed

Every time I feel the least bit unworthy

Everybody it seems has a cabin of dreams

Every springtime gay

Far beyond the clouds a home is waiting

Far beyond this land of sorrow

Flowers blooming in the wild wood

For the truth and the right

Give me a life filled with old fashioned

Give me back the old time power

Gone is all my weight of sin

Hark, I hear the voice of Jesus To the harvest fields away

Have you ever been down to community sing

Hello, I’m just a stranger

Here I plod along on life’s uneven journey

Here I stand beside death’s chilly waters waiting for my final call

Here so many are breaking traditions

Here so oft we are turned from

Here so often I’m lonely, here so often I’m blue

Here we move from place to place

Here you pass me on the highways in this unfriendly land

Honest and truly, Lord,

Honest and truly, Lord, Sometimes my feet would stray

How much could we gain with a pray’r, If God wasn’t really there?

How sweet the memory of days

I am just another wayworn pilgrim

I am laying my treasures up in the sky

I am on my journey To that city foursquare

I am on my way to heaven, I am on my way to heaven

I am on the way to mansions in the sweet by and by

I am so glad I heard my Savior gently pleading

I am telling the grand old story

I am thinking about the day when our Savior knelt down to pray

I am thinking of a celebration

I am weak, but thou art strong

I believe that Jesus died on the cross

I cannot touch the hem of his garment

I don’t know exactly how sweet

I have been redeemed, I have

I have fondest recollection of the days that used to be

I have just enlisted in the service of the King

I have read about that city grans

I have read about the beauties of the South Seas

I have started for a city in a land of fadeless day

I have started for a city on that bright eternal

I hear a mighty chorus sweetly singing over on that bright, eternal shore

I know the Lord will make a way for me, I know the Lord will make a way for me

I know there is a land of beautiful flowers

I used to be a sinner, an erring child of God

I used to be a sinner and my load was hard to bear

I wandered again to my home in the mountains

I wandered again to my old cabin home

I want to be an example for the turth

I was listening in to a radio station

I was once lost in sin, despairing

I was turning through my mother’s dear Bible

I was wandering far from Jesus in the paths of sin and shame

I went on a visit, On a heavenly visit

I will meet you in the morning by the bright river side

If I had all the words in our language

If I owned all the gold and the silver

If the Love of God has saved you

If the Savior came to your house unexpected

If working and praying has any reward

If you are burdened down with care

If you are burdened, weary and oppressed

If you have never heard the story of the Christ of Galilee

If you travel sin’s uncertain way

If you wander all alone in sin and darkest night

If you want to be a Christian

If you will give to me your undivided attention

If you would be a true disciple

If you would ever do your very best

If you’ve never known the glory of

I’m going to a celebration (Brumley)

I’m only an orphan

I’m pressing on through this world of care

I’m traveling on to the new Jerusalem

I’m waiting by the river side

In a land far away is a soldier today

In a little while this fleeting life will all be over

In sin I once was straying, no thought of ever praying

In the long ago the precious Savior’s

In the new found way, the gospel highway

In this busy life with its changing scenes

In this world I’ve tried most everything And I’m happy now to say

Is there anybody here today

It seemed I had traveled for ages

It was springtime, the flowers were gay

It was the blood of the crucified One

I’ll Fly Away

I’ve a friend close by my side

I’ve a smile of gladness

I’ve been reading my Bible

I’ve had the blood applied

I’ve heard them sing He paid the price

I’ve heard them sing of home sweet home

I’ve just about tarried long enough here

I’ve read about a city foursquare, a city of eternal light

Jesus gave his life a ransom yonder on Calvary

Jesus gave His life to pardon every nation

Just beyond death’s rolling river

Let me go down to the banks of the river

Let the little sunbeam in

Life’s few allotted years is but a trail

Lily white hands will lead me

Listen to the voices sweetly calling

Long ago in old Judea by the Galilean

Look, look, look by His light we’re led

Look to the western horizon

Looking back through the years to a manger

Lord, how well do I know I’ll have little to show

Lord, I sometimes feel Just like a stranger

Lord, I would not ask a special blessing

Many are wanedring out in darkness

Many have loads to bear

Many the time I am torn with disappointment

Many years I roamed, many years I trod

May we all walk closer to Thy side

May we meet again some bright tomorrow

Mine has been a life of sorrow

My race is nearly run, my work

No matter how dark the night

No place to hide when days are long and dreary

Now, brother, I am confessing that I’ve wandered in paths of sin

O listen to the voice of Jesus, as He calls for you today

O you compromising Christian on life’s way

Often the burdens of life seem hard

Often times I sit sown in my parlor

Often when the evening shadows

On that eternal morning in yonder land

On the cross of Calvary our blessed Savior died

On the rugged cross of Calvary, Jesus gave His life for you

Once from God I wandered

Once I wandered out in sin Far, far away

Once I was sighing

Once like a bird in prison I dwelt

Once my soul was astray from the heavenly way

One by one, the Savior calls his children

One day I met an old fashioned mother

One glad day Jesus came

Out in this cold world, and far away from home

Over on the bright elysian shore

Part of my life brings tears of regret

Press along weary pilgrim through the struggles

Ride on, God’s children, to that beautiful land

Seems that I can see a little chapel

Since I have turned from sinful pleasure Jesus has freely blest my soul

Since I reached life’s goal I’d like to stroll

Singing, singing every day

So many years I wandered, precious moments squandered

So oft I dream of heaven

Some day I shall stand in God’s city

Some day our last goodbyes on earth will all be spoken

Some delightful morning we shall have a better life

Some glad morning when this life is o’er

Some mother’s boy has gone astray

Some people often ask me where I go

Somebody ought to go and work for Jesus

Somebody’s been a friend indeed

Somebody’s blue, weary and blue

Somehow tonight I’m lonesome

Sometimes the roses bloom and every thing is gay

Sometimes when my pathway I hardly can see

Sometimes when sorrow overcomes us and the darkness hovers low

Somewhere deep in the hills

Soon we’ll come to the end of life’s journey

Sure, there’s a God who is ruling on high

Take my hand in Thine, O Lord

Thank God! I truly can say that I’ve been born again

The world’s greatest story in the Bible

The world’s greatest story in the Bible is told

There are mansions high, there are mansions wide

There are mothers with beautiful features

There are people who would rather live in splendor

There is a city, bright eternal way over on the golden strand

There is a Friend to whom I cling

There is a most wondrous city

There is a song that the world is singing

There is an old fashioned cabin

There is gladness all around

There is many a cross to carry

There is plenty of sunshine

There’s a certain feeling

There’s a city of light, where there cometh no night

There’s a city over there, a city bright and fair

There’s a heavenly land of peace and joy eternal

There’s a little old church in a valley

There’s a little pine log cabin

There’s a valley where the mocking birds are singing

There’s a way that leads to joys of everlasting life

There’s an old ramshackle shack

They crucified my Savior (Brumley)

They killed my Lord on Calvary

They’re having a big revival

This world is not my home, I’m just passing by

Though a pilgrim, a stranger, a beggar I be

Though you wander in the byways

To the flaming field of battle! We are marching to war

Ve conmigo, mi buen Salvador

We are a band of Christians marching

We love the Red, White and Blue

Well, I went down to the big camp meetin’

Well, who could it be that tenderly holds my trembling hand

We’ve answered to the battle cry to conquer over sin

What a happy day of jubilation

What makes the flowers

When heavy burdens oppress me

When I have reached my

When I reach that golden shore

When my spirits are low and my footsteps are slow

When my time comes to cross o’er the river

When the Savior gave his

When the storms of life are raging all around you

When the world would try to lead

When you by sorrow are distressed

When you have reached the end of your journey

When you’re feeling discouraged and lonely

While traveling upon the sands of time

Why am I weeping

Why must the world be torn

Wonderful the praise that is coming from heaven, over on the bright eternal shore

Wonderful things of folks are said

Won’t it be a happy, happy day

Won’t it be a happy morning over the sea

You better get acquainted with your Lord a little better

You may not feel the gentle hand

