We Will Meet – Hymn

Farewell, dear friends, a long farewell,

Since we shall meet no more,

Till we shall rise with thee to dwell

On heaven’s blissful shore.

Refrain:

We will meet you in the morning,

Where the shadows pass away;

We will meet, we will meet,

We will meet over there;

We will meet you in the morning,

Where all tears are wiped away.

Our friend and sister, lo! is dead,

Her cold and lifeless clay

Has made in dust its silent bed,

And there it must decay.

But is she dead? No, no, she lives;

Her happy spirit flies

To heav’n above and there receives

Her long-expected prize.

In robes of pure and precious love

Her virgin soul is dressed,

And all the angel hosts above

Rejoice to see her blest.

Farewell, dear friends, again farewell;

Soon we shall rise to thee,

On wings of love with Christ to dwell,

Through all eternity.