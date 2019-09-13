Lord, We Are Thine: Our God Thou Art – Hymn

Lord, we are Thine: our God Thou art,
Fashioned and made we are by Thee;
These curious frames! in every part
Thy wisdom, power, and love we see;
Each breath we draw, each pulse that beats,
Each organ formed by skill divine,
Each precious sense aloud repeats
Great God, that we are only Thine.
Lord, we are Thine: in Thee we live,
Supported by Thy tender care;
Thou dost each hourly mercy give;
Thine earth we tread, we breathe Thine air;
Raiment and food Thou dost supply;
Thy sun’s bright rays around us shine:
Guarded by Thine all-seeing eye,
We own that we are only Thine.
Lord, we are Thine: bought by Thy blood:
Once the poor guilty slaves of sin;
Thou didst redeem us to our God,
And made Thy Spirit dwell within.
Thou hast our sinful wand’rings borne
With love and patience all divine:
As brands, then, from the burning torn
We own that we are only Thine.
Lord, we are Thine: Thy claims we own,
Ourselves to Thee we humbly give;
Reign Thou within our hearts alone,
And make us to Thy glory live.
Here let us each Thy mind display,
In all Thy brilliant virtues shine;
And haste that long-expected day
When Thou shalt own that we are Thine.