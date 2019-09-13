Lord, We Are Thine: Our God Thou Art – Hymn

Lord, we are Thine: our God Thou art,

Fashioned and made we are by Thee;

These curious frames! in every part

Thy wisdom, power, and love we see;

Each breath we draw, each pulse that beats,

Each organ formed by skill divine,

Each precious sense aloud repeats

Great God, that we are only Thine.

Lord, we are Thine: in Thee we live,

Supported by Thy tender care;

Thou dost each hourly mercy give;

Thine earth we tread, we breathe Thine air;

Raiment and food Thou dost supply;

Thy sun’s bright rays around us shine:

Guarded by Thine all-seeing eye,

We own that we are only Thine.

Lord, we are Thine: bought by Thy blood:

Once the poor guilty slaves of sin;

Thou didst redeem us to our God,

And made Thy Spirit dwell within.

Thou hast our sinful wand’rings borne

With love and patience all divine:

As brands, then, from the burning torn

We own that we are only Thine.

Lord, we are Thine: Thy claims we own,

Ourselves to Thee we humbly give;

Reign Thou within our hearts alone,

And make us to Thy glory live.

Here let us each Thy mind display,

In all Thy brilliant virtues shine;

And haste that long-expected day

When Thou shalt own that we are Thine.