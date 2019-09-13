We Shall Never Say Goodbye – Hymn

Farewell, brother, we shall never,

In our home beyond the sky,

Speak the painful word at parting,

We shall never say goodbye.

Refrain:

No farewell word shall e’er be heard,

Beyond the vaulted sky;

In heaven blest the soul shall rest,

No more to say goodbye.

Farewell, brother, we shall anchor

In that morning by and by,

With our stormy voyage over,

We shall never say goodbye.

When our trials here are ended,

And we reach our home on high,

Where the blest shall part, no, never,

We shall hear no sad goodbye.

Oh, how sweet the thought at parting,

We’ve a mansion in the sky,

Where the happy sainted millions

Never speak the word ‘goodbye’!