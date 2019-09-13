We Shall See The King – Hymn

There’s a blessed time that’s coming, coming soon,

It may be evening, morning, or at noon,

The wedding of the bride, united with the Groom,

We shall see the King when He comes.

Refrain:

We shall see the King, we shall see the King,

We shall see the King when He comes;

He is coming in pow’r, we’ll hail the blessed hour,

We shall see the King when he comes.

Are you ready should the Savior call today?

Would Jesus say, ‘Well done’ or ‘Go away’?

‘My home is for the pure, the vile can never stay’;

We shall see the King when He comes.

Oh, my brother, are you ready for the call?

To crown your Savior king and Lord of all?

The kingdoms of this world shall soon before Him fall,

We shall see the King when He comes.