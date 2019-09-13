We Praise You, O God – Hymn

We praise You, O God, our Redeemer, Creator;
In grateful devotion our tribute we bring;
We lay it before You; we kneel and adore You;
We bless Your holy name: glad praises we sing.
We worship You, God of our fathers and mothers;
Through life’s storm and tempest our guide You have been;
When perils o’ertake us, You never forsake us,
And with Your help, O Lord, our battles we win.
With voices united our praises we offer,
Our songs of thanksgiving to You we now raise;
Your strong arm will guide us, our God is beside us,
To You, our great Redeemer, forever be praise!