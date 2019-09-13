We Praise You, O God – Hymn

We praise You, O God, our Redeemer, Creator;

In grateful devotion our tribute we bring;

We lay it before You; we kneel and adore You;

We bless Your holy name: glad praises we sing.

We worship You, God of our fathers and mothers;

Through life’s storm and tempest our guide You have been;

When perils o’ertake us, You never forsake us,

And with Your help, O Lord, our battles we win.

With voices united our praises we offer,

Our songs of thanksgiving to You we now raise;

Your strong arm will guide us, our God is beside us,

To You, our great Redeemer, forever be praise!