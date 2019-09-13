Lord, I’m Coming Home – Hymn

Written By William Kirkpatrick

I’ve wandered far away from God,

Now I’m coming home;

The paths of sin too long I’ve trod,

Lord, I’m coming home.

Refrain:

Coming home, coming home,

Nevermore to roam,

Open wide Thine arms of love,

Lord, I’m coming home.

I’ve wasted many precious years,

Now I’m coming home;

I now repent with bitter tears,

Lord, I’m coming home.

I’m tired of sin and straying, Lord,

Now I’m coming home;

I’ll trust Thy love, believe Thy Word,

Lord, I’m coming home.

My soul is sick, my heart is sore,

Now I’m coming home;

My strength renew, my hope restore,

Lord, I’m coming home.

My only hope, my only plea,

Now I’m coming home;

That Jesus died, and died for me.

Lord, I’m coming home.

I need His cleansing blood, I know,

Now I’m coming home;

O wash me whiter than the snow,

Lord, I’m coming home.