Lord, I Would Own Thy Tender Care – Hymn

Written By Jane Taylor
Music: Henry Smart.
Lord, I would own Thy tender care,
And all Thy love to me;
The food I eat, the clothes I wear,
Are all bestowed by Thee.
‘Tis Thou preservest me from death
And dangers every hour;
I cannot draw another breath
Unless Thou give me power.
Kind angels guard me every night,
As round my bed they stay:
Nor am I absent from Thy sight
In darkness or by day.
My health, and friends, and parents dear,
To me by God are giv’n;
I have not any blessing here
But what is sent from Heav’n.
Such goodness, Lord, and constant care,
I never can repay;
But may it be my daily prayer,
To love Thee and obey.