We Must Be Holy – Hymn

Jesus has taken my load of sin,
Such love no tongue can tell;
Then should I not resign to Him
My life and all my will?
Refrain:
Holy, dear brethren, we must be holy,
Living before the throne;
Self and possessions, all must be truly
Given to God alone.
Can I behold the dear Savior’s death,
And yet withhold a part;
Oh, can I draw one selfish breath,
And not give all my heart?
Reason and justice, my debt of love,
Demand that I should be:
Body and spirit and all I have
Devoted, Lord, to Thee.
We must be holy as He is pure,
For this the Savior died;
Talents and time and all earthly store
To God be sanctified.