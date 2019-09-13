We Must Be Holy – Hymn

Jesus has taken my load of sin,

Such love no tongue can tell;

Then should I not resign to Him

My life and all my will?

Refrain:

Holy, dear brethren, we must be holy,

Living before the throne;

Self and possessions, all must be truly

Given to God alone.

Can I behold the dear Savior’s death,

And yet withhold a part;

Oh, can I draw one selfish breath,

And not give all my heart?

Reason and justice, my debt of love,

Demand that I should be:

Body and spirit and all I have

Devoted, Lord, to Thee.

We must be holy as He is pure,

For this the Savior died;

Talents and time and all earthly store

To God be sanctified.