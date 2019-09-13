We Know Not The Hour – Hymn

We know not the hour of the Master’s appearing,

Yet signs all foretell that the moment is nearing

When He shall return-’tis a promise most cheering-

But we know not the hour.

Refrain:

He will come, let us watch and be ready;

He will come, hallelujah! hallelujah!

He will come in the clouds of His Father’s bright glory-

But we know not the hour.

There’s light for the wise who are seeking salvation,

There’s truth in the Book of divine revelation-

Each prophecy points to the great consummation-

But we know not the hour.

We’ll watch and we’ll pray, with our lamps trimmed and burning,

We’ll work and we’ll wait till the Master’s returning,

We’ll sing and rejoice, every omen discerning-

But we know not the hour.