We Have No Other Argument – Hymn

Jesus! the Name high over all,

In hell or earth or sky;

Angels and men before it fall,

And devils fear and fly.

Refrain:

We have no other argument,

We need no other plea;

It is enough that Jesus died,

And that He died for me.

Jesus! the Name to sinners dear,

The Name to sinners giv’n;

It scatters all their guilty fear,

It turns their hell to Heav’n.

Jesus the pris’ner’s fetters breaks,

And bruises Satan’s head;

Pow’r into strengthless souls He speaks,

And life into the dead.

Oh, that mankind might taste and see

The riches of His grace!

The arms of love that compass me

Would all the world embrace.

Oh, that my Jesu’s heav’nly charms

Might every bosom move!

Fly, sinners, fly into those arms

Of everlasting love.

Him I shall constantly proclaim,

Though earth and hell oppose;

Bold to confess His glorious Name

Before a world of foes.

His only righteousness I show,

His saving grace proclaim;

‘Tis all my business here below

To cry, ‘Behold the Lamb!’

Happy, if with my latest breath

I may but gasp His Name,

Preach Him to all and cry in death,

‘Behold, behold the Lamb!’