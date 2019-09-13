Look, Ye Saints, The Sight Is Glorious – Hymn

Look, ye saints, the sight is glorious;

See the Man of sorrows now;

From the fight returned victorious,

Every knee to Him shall bow;

Crown Him! Crown Him!

Crown Him! Crown Him!

Crowns become the Victor’s brow.

Crown the Savior! Angels, crown Him!

Rich the trophies Jesus brings;

In the seat of pow’r enthrone Him,

While the vault of heaven rings:

Crown Him! Crown Him!

Crown Him! Crown Him!

Crown the Savior King of kings.

Sinners in derision crowned Him,

Mocking thus the Savior’s claim;

Saints and angels crowd around Him,

Own His title, praise His name:

Crown Him! Crown Him!

Crown Him! Crown Him!

Spread abroad the Victor’s fame.

Hark! those bursts of acclamation!

Hark! those loud triumphant chords!

Jesus takes the highest station;

O what joy the sight affords!

Crown Him! Crown Him!

Crown Him! Crown Him!

King of kings, and Lord of lords!