Looking For Me – Hymn

I was a captive, but mercy released me,

I was in darkness, but now I can see;

Over the mountain, where lonely I wandered,

Jesus, my Savior, came looking for me.

Refrain:

Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior!

Now and forever my boasting shall be;

Over the mountain, where lonely I wandered,

Jesus, my Savior, came looking for me.

Weeping, I longed for the rapture of pardon,

Longed from my burden of sin to be free;

Then as I lifted my earnest petition,

Jesus, my Savior, came looking for me.

Filled with the fullness of perfect salvation,

Washed in the blood that was shed on the tree;

This my rejoicing through ages eternal:

Jesus, my Savior, came looking for me.

Oh, for the harp of a seraph to praise Him!

Oh, for the tongue of an angel to sing;

Glory to Jesus, my blessed Redeemer,

I am adopted, the child of a King.