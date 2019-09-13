Looking For Me – Hymn

I was a captive, but mercy released me,
I was in darkness, but now I can see;
Over the mountain, where lonely I wandered,
Jesus, my Savior, came looking for me.
Refrain:
Wonderful Savior, wonderful Savior!
Now and forever my boasting shall be;
Over the mountain, where lonely I wandered,
Jesus, my Savior, came looking for me.
Weeping, I longed for the rapture of pardon,
Longed from my burden of sin to be free;
Then as I lifted my earnest petition,
Jesus, my Savior, came looking for me.
Filled with the fullness of perfect salvation,
Washed in the blood that was shed on the tree;
This my rejoicing through ages eternal:
Jesus, my Savior, came looking for me.
Oh, for the harp of a seraph to praise Him!
Oh, for the tongue of an angel to sing;
Glory to Jesus, my blessed Redeemer,
I am adopted, the child of a King.