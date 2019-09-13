Lo, What A Glorious Sight Appears – Hymn

Written By Isaac Watts

Lo! what a glorious sight appears

To our believing eyes!

The earth and sea are passed away,

And the old rolling skies.

From the third heav’n, where God resides,

That holy, happy place,

The new Jerusalem comes down,

Adorned with shining grace.

Attending angels shout for joy,

And the bright armies sing”

Mortals, behold the sacred seat

Of your descending King.

The God of glory down to men

Removes His blest abode;

Men, the dear objects of His grace,

And he the loving God.

His own soft hand shall wipe the tears

From every weeping eye,

And pains, and groans, and griefs, and fears,

And death itself, shall die.î

How long, dear Savior! O how long

Shall this bright hour delay?

Fly swifter round, ye wheels of time,

And bring the welcome day.