We Are But Little Children Weak – Hymn

Written By Cecil Frances Alexander

We are but little children weak,

Nor born in any high estate;

What can we do for Jesus’ sake,

Who is so high, and good, and great?

O, day by day each Christian child

Has much to do, without, within;

A death to die for Jesus’ sake,

A weary war to wage with sin.

When deep within our swelling hearts

The thoughts of pride and anger rise,

When bitter words are on our tongues,

And tears of passion in our eyes;

Then we may stay the angry blow,

Then we may check the hasty word,

Give gentle answers back again,

And fight a battle for our Lord.

There’s not a child so small and weak

But has his little cross to take,

His little work of love and praise

That he may do for Jesus’ sake.