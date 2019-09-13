A Little Talk With Jesus – Hymn

O a little talk with Jesus make it right, all right

Little talk with Jesus make it right, all right

Troubles of ev’ry kind

Hank God I’ll always find

That little talk with Jesus make it right.

My brother, I remember when I was a sinner lost

I cried, “Have mercy, Jesus”

But still my soul was tossed

Till I heard King Jesus say,

“Come here, I’m on the way”

And little talk with Jesus make it right.

Sometimes the fork lightning and muttering thunder, too

Of trials and temptations

Make it hard for me and you

But Jesus was a friend,

He’ll keep us to the end

And little talk with Jesus make it right.

My brother and my sister, you have trials like me

When we are trying to serve the Lord

And win the victory

Old Satan fight us hard

Our journey to retard

But little talk with Jesus make it right.