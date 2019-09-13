A Little Talk With Jesus – Hymn

O a little talk with Jesus make it right, all right
Little talk with Jesus make it right, all right
Troubles of ev’ry kind
Hank God I’ll always find
That little talk with Jesus make it right.
My brother, I remember when I was a sinner lost
I cried, “Have mercy, Jesus”
But still my soul was tossed
Till I heard King Jesus say,
“Come here, I’m on the way”
And little talk with Jesus make it right.
Sometimes the fork lightning and muttering thunder, too
Of trials and temptations
Make it hard for me and you
But Jesus was a friend,
He’ll keep us to the end
And little talk with Jesus make it right.
My brother and my sister, you have trials like me
When we are trying to serve the Lord
And win the victory
Old Satan fight us hard
Our journey to retard
But little talk with Jesus make it right.