Waves Of Devotion – Hymn

A glorious blessing bestowed upon me,

Salvation, the joy of my heart;

The theme of my song and forever shall be,

To me Thy rich graces impart.

Refrain:

The waves of devotion rebound in my soul,

And sparkle so bright in the sun;

I drink of that fountain, oh, glory, I’m whole!

My Eden on earth has begun.

Salvation, oh, glory! its rapture I feel-

A current of heavenly bliss;

My soul is delighted, I cannot conceal

The deep-seated joy I possess.

My pathway is bright as the cloudless noonday,

My peace like a river that flows;

Upon me such blessings are showered alway,

Which grace in profusion bestows.

More precious, more priceless, than rubies of earth

His fullness of infinite love;

Transported, communing with Jesus, what worth!

I’m feasting with Him from above.