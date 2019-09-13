Waves Of Devotion – Hymn

A glorious blessing bestowed upon me,
Salvation, the joy of my heart;
The theme of my song and forever shall be,
To me Thy rich graces impart.
Refrain:
The waves of devotion rebound in my soul,
And sparkle so bright in the sun;
I drink of that fountain, oh, glory, I’m whole!
My Eden on earth has begun.
Salvation, oh, glory! its rapture I feel-
A current of heavenly bliss;
My soul is delighted, I cannot conceal
The deep-seated joy I possess.
My pathway is bright as the cloudless noonday,
My peace like a river that flows;
Upon me such blessings are showered alway,
Which grace in profusion bestows.
More precious, more priceless, than rubies of earth
His fullness of infinite love;
Transported, communing with Jesus, what worth!
I’m feasting with Him from above.