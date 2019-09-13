Living For Jesus, Oh What Peace – Hymn

Written By Charles Frederick Weigle

Living for Jesus, oh, what peace!

Rivers of pleasure never cease;

Trials may come, yet I’ll not fear,

Living for Jesus, He is near.

Refrain:

Help me to serve Thee more and more,

Help me to praise Thee o’er and o’er;

Live in Thy presence day by day,

Never to turn from Thee away.

Living for Jesus, oh, what rest!

Pleasing my Savior, I am blest;

Only to live for Him alone,

Doing His will till life is done.

Living for Jesus, everywhere,

All of my burdens He doth bear;

Friends may forsake me, He’ll be true;

Trusting in Him, He’ll guide me through.

Living for Jesus, till at last

Into His glory I have passed;

There to behold Him on His throne,

Hear from His lips, ‘My child, well done!’