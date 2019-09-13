The Way Of The Cross Leads Home – Hymn

Written By Jessie B. Pounds,

I must needs go home by the way of the cross,

There’s no other way but this;

I shall ne’er get sight of the Gates of Light,

If the way of the cross I miss.

Refrain:

The way of the cross leads home,

The way of the cross leads home;

It is sweet to know, as I onward go,

The way of the cross leads home.

I must needs go on in the blood-sprinkled way,

The path that the Savior trod,

If I ever climb to the heights sublime,

Where the soul is at home with God.

Then I bid farewell to the way of the world,

To walk in it nevermore;

For my Lord says, ‘Come,’ and I seek my home,

Where He waits at the open door.