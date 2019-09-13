Watch Ye Saints – Hymn

Written By Phoebe Palmer
Watch ye saints with eyelids waking
Lo the powers of heaven shaking
Keep your lamps all trimmed and burning
Ready for your Lord’s returning
Lo he comes lo Jesus comes
Lo He comes He comes all glorious
Jesus comes to reign victorious
Lo he comes yes Jesus comes
Lo the promise of your Saviour
Pardoned sin and purchased favor
Blood washed robes and crowns of glory
Haste to tell redemption’s story
Kingdoms at their base are crumbling
Hark his chariot wheels are rumbling
Tell oh tell of Grace abounding
While the seventh trump is sounding
Nations wane though proud and stately
Christ his kingdom hasteneth greatly
Earth her latest pangs is summing
Shout ye saints your Lord is coming
Sinners come while Christ is pleading
Now for you he’s interceding
Haste ere Grace and time diminished
Shall proclaim the mystery finished