Watch Ye Saints – Hymn

Written By Phoebe Palmer

Watch ye saints with eyelids waking

Lo the powers of heaven shaking

Keep your lamps all trimmed and burning

Ready for your Lord’s returning

Lo he comes lo Jesus comes

Lo He comes He comes all glorious

Jesus comes to reign victorious

Lo he comes yes Jesus comes

Lo the promise of your Saviour

Pardoned sin and purchased favor

Blood washed robes and crowns of glory

Haste to tell redemption’s story

Kingdoms at their base are crumbling

Hark his chariot wheels are rumbling

Tell oh tell of Grace abounding

While the seventh trump is sounding

Nations wane though proud and stately

Christ his kingdom hasteneth greatly

Earth her latest pangs is summing

Shout ye saints your Lord is coming

Sinners come while Christ is pleading

Now for you he’s interceding

Haste ere Grace and time diminished

Shall proclaim the mystery finished