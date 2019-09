Little feet were made to walk,

Blessed Lord, for Thee;

Little tongues were made to talk,

Little eyes to see.

Refrain:

Hear my little song today,

Hear me, Jesus, while I pray;

Jesus, take my little heart,

Make it good and true;

Tell me how to do my part,

Just as I should do.

Little hearts were made to beat,

Long as we shall live;

Little voices, soft and sweet,

Little songs to give.

Jesus, take my little heart,

Make it good and true;

Teach me something good today

I may understand.