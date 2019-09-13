Watch And Pray – Hymn

Christian! seek not yet repose,
Hear thy guardian angel say;
Thou art in the midst of foes;
‘Watch and pray.’

Principalities and powers,
Mustering their unseen array,
Wait for thy unguarded hours;
‘Watch and pray.’

Gird thy heavenly armor on,
Wear it ever night and day;
Ambushed lies the evil one;
‘Watch and pray.’

Hear the victors who o’ercame;
Still they mark each warrior’s way;
All with one clear voice exclaim,
‘Watch and pray.’

Hear, above all, hear thy Lord,
Him thou lovest to obey;
Hide within thy heart His Word,
‘Watch and pray.’

Watch, as if on that alone
Hung the issue of the day;
Pray that help may be sent down;
‘Watch and pray.’

