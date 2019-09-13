Watch And Pray – Hymn

Christian! seek not yet repose,

Hear thy guardian angel say;

Thou art in the midst of foes;

‘Watch and pray.’

Principalities and powers,

Mustering their unseen array,

Wait for thy unguarded hours;

‘Watch and pray.’

Gird thy heavenly armor on,

Wear it ever night and day;

Ambushed lies the evil one;

‘Watch and pray.’

Hear the victors who o’ercame;

Still they mark each warrior’s way;

All with one clear voice exclaim,

‘Watch and pray.’

Hear, above all, hear thy Lord,

Him thou lovest to obey;

Hide within thy heart His Word,

‘Watch and pray.’

Watch, as if on that alone

Hung the issue of the day;

Pray that help may be sent down;

‘Watch and pray.’