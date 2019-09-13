Watch Unto Prayer – Hymn

There’s a way that is free from sin,
Few there be that shall enter in;
Lest we stray from the narrow way,
Help us ever to watch and pray.
Refrain:
Watch and pray, watch and pray,
Or the tempter will lead astray;
Watch and pray, watch and pray,
You shall overcome if you watch and pray.
Watch and pray every day and hour,
Satan seeks whom he may devour;
You shall conquer, resist the wrong,
Standing fast in the Lord be strong.
Watch and pray lest the care and toil
Of this life should your purpose foil;
Lest you miss the eternal prize,
For the faithful in paradise.
Watch and pray-soon the Lord shall come
For His chosen, to take them home;
Those who walk in His righteousness
Shall abide in supernal bliss.