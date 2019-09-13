Watch Unto Prayer – Hymn

There’s a way that is free from sin,

Few there be that shall enter in;

Lest we stray from the narrow way,

Help us ever to watch and pray.

Refrain:

Watch and pray, watch and pray,

Or the tempter will lead astray;

Watch and pray, watch and pray,

You shall overcome if you watch and pray.

Watch and pray every day and hour,

Satan seeks whom he may devour;

You shall conquer, resist the wrong,

Standing fast in the Lord be strong.

Watch and pray lest the care and toil

Of this life should your purpose foil;

Lest you miss the eternal prize,

For the faithful in paradise.

Watch and pray-soon the Lord shall come

For His chosen, to take them home;

Those who walk in His righteousness

Shall abide in supernal bliss.