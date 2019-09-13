Was It For Me For Me Alone – Hymn

Was it for me, for me alone,

The Saviour left His glorious throne,

The dazzling splendors of the sky?

Was it for me He came to die?

Refrain:

It was for me, yes, all for me,

Oh! love of God, so great, so free,

Oh! wondrous love, I’ll shout and sing,

He died for me, my Lord and King.

Was it for me, sweet angel strains

Came floating o’er Judea’s plains,

That starlit night, so long ago?

Was it for me God plann’d it so?

Was it for me He wept and pray’d,

My load of sin before Him laid,

That night within Gethsemane?

Was it for me that agony?

Was it for me He bow’d His head

Upon the cross and freely shed

His precious blood that crimson tide?

Was it for me the Saviour died?