Wanted Hearts (Children’s Version) – Hymn

Wanted: hearts made clean by fire,
Hearts with no dark spot of sin;
Hearts that love God with desire,
Hearts that will give all to Him!
Hearts made selfless and forgiving,
Hearts like Jesus gone before;
Hearts enjoying life worth living,
Hearts to love Him more and more!
Wanted: hearts like Yours, Lord, holy,
Hearts that with Your beauty shine;
Hearts that will be meek and lowly,
Hearts to show Your grand design.
Hearts for service to You given,
Hearts empow’red with grace and love;
Hearts on earth, but filled with heaven,
Hearts now strengthened from above!