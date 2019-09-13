Wanted Hearts (Children’s Version) – Hymn

Wanted: hearts made clean by fire,

Hearts with no dark spot of sin;

Hearts that love God with desire,

Hearts that will give all to Him!

Hearts made selfless and forgiving,

Hearts like Jesus gone before;

Hearts enjoying life worth living,

Hearts to love Him more and more!

Wanted: hearts like Yours, Lord, holy,

Hearts that with Your beauty shine;

Hearts that will be meek and lowly,

Hearts to show Your grand design.

Hearts for service to You given,

Hearts empow’red with grace and love;

Hearts on earth, but filled with heaven,

Hearts now strengthened from above!