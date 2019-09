Little Ones Like Me – Hymn

Jesus, when He left the sky,

And for sinners came to die,

In His mercy passed not by

Little ones like me.

Refrain :

Little ones, little ones,

Little ones like me;

In His mercy passed not by

Little ones like me.

Mothers then the Savior sought

In the places where He taught,

And to Him their children brought-

Little ones like me.

Refrain :

Little ones, little ones,

Little ones like me;

And to Him their children brought-

Little ones like me.

Did the Savior say them nay?

No! He kindly bade them stay,

Suffered none to turn away

Little ones like me.

Refrain :

Little ones, little ones,

Little ones like me;

Suffered none to turn away

Little ones like me.

‘Twas for them His life He gave,

To redeem them from the grave;

Jesus now will gladly save

Little ones like me.

Refrain :

Little ones, little ones,

Little ones like me;

Jesus now will gladly save

Little ones like me.