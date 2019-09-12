Waiting At The Cross – Hymn

Lord, I come to Thee with an aching heart,

I am waiting at the cross;

I confess my guilt, and with sin I part,

I am waiting at the cross.

Refrain:

Waiting at the cross, waiting at the cross,

Waiting at the cross for Thee;

Waiting at the cross, waiting at the cross,

Waiting at the cross for Thee.

I forsake the way I am walking in,

I am waiting at the cross;

Save me now, I pray, from this load of sin,

I am waiting at the cross.

I am bound, O Lord, but I come to Thee,

I am waiting at the cross;

It was there Christ suffered in pardon me,

I am waiting at the cross.

I repent, O Lord, as Thy word commands,

I am waiting at the cross;

Oh, release my heart from its sinful bands,

I am waiting at the cross.