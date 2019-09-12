Waiting At The Cross – Hymn

Lord, I come to Thee with an aching heart,
I am waiting at the cross;
I confess my guilt, and with sin I part,
I am waiting at the cross.
Refrain:
Waiting at the cross, waiting at the cross,
Waiting at the cross for Thee;
Waiting at the cross, waiting at the cross,
Waiting at the cross for Thee.
I forsake the way I am walking in,
I am waiting at the cross;
Save me now, I pray, from this load of sin,
I am waiting at the cross.
I am bound, O Lord, but I come to Thee,
I am waiting at the cross;
It was there Christ suffered in pardon me,
I am waiting at the cross.
I repent, O Lord, as Thy word commands,
I am waiting at the cross;
Oh, release my heart from its sinful bands,
I am waiting at the cross.