Let The Lower Lights Be Burning – Hymn

Brightly beams our Father’s mercy,

From His lighthouse evermore,

But to us He gives the keeping

Of the lights along the shore.

Refrain:

Let the lower lights be burning!

Send a gleam across the wave!

Some poor *struggling, fainting seaman

You may rescue, you may save.

Dark the night of sin has settled,

Loud the angry billows roar;

Eager eyes are watching, longing,

For the lights along the shore.

Trim your feeble lamp, my brother;

Some poor sailor, tempest-tossed,

Trying now to make the harbor,

In the darkness may be lost.

*original wording: fainting, struggling