Let The Sunshine In – Hymn

Do you fear the foe will in the conflict win?

Is it dark without you-darker still within?

Clear the darkened windows, open wide the door,

Let a little sunshine in.

Refrain:

Let a little sunshine in,

Let a little sunshine in;

Clear the darkened windows, open wide the door,

Let a little sunshine in.

Does your faith grow fainter in the cause you love?

Are your prayers unanswered by your God above?

Clear the darkened windows, open wide the door,

Let a little sunshine in.

Would you go rejoicing in the upward way,

Knowing naught of darkness, dwelling in the day?

Clear the darkened windows, open wide the door,

Let a little sunshine in.