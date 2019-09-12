Let The Sunshine In – Hymn

Do you fear the foe will in the conflict win?
Is it dark without you-darker still within?
Clear the darkened windows, open wide the door,
Let a little sunshine in.

Refrain:
Let a little sunshine in,
Let a little sunshine in;
Clear the darkened windows, open wide the door,
Let a little sunshine in.

Does your faith grow fainter in the cause you love?
Are your prayers unanswered by your God above?
Clear the darkened windows, open wide the door,
Let a little sunshine in.

Would you go rejoicing in the upward way,
Knowing naught of darkness, dwelling in the day?
Clear the darkened windows, open wide the door,
Let a little sunshine in.

