Victory Through Grace – Hymn

Conquering now and still to conquer, rideth a King in His might;

Leading the host of all the faithful into the midst of the fight;

See them with courage advancing, clad in their brilliant array,

Shouting the Name of their Leader, hear them exultingly say:

Refrain:

Not to the strong is the battle, not to the swift is the race,

Yet to the true and the faithful vict’ry is promised through grace.

Conquering now and still to conquer, who is this wonderful King?

Whence are the armies which He leadeth, while of His glory they sing?

He is our Lord and Redeemer, Savior and Monarch divine;

They are the stars that forever bright in His kingdom shall shine.

Conquering now and still to conquer, Jesus, Thou Ruler of all,

Thrones and their scepters all shall perish, crowns and their splendor shall fall,

Yet shall the armies Thou leadest, faithful and true to the last,

Find in Thy mansions eternal rest, when their warfare is past.