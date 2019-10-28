Oh, For A Heart Whiter Than snow – Hymn

Author: Eliza E. Hewitt, pub.

Oh, for a heart that is whiter than snow,

Kept, ever kept ’neath the life-giving flow,

Cleansed from all passion, self-seeking and pride,

Washed in the fountain of Calvary’s tide.

Refrain:

Oh, for a heart whiter than snow!

Savior divine, to whom else shall I go?

Thou who didst die, loving me so,

Give me a heart that is whiter than snow!

Oh, for a heart that is whiter than snow!

Calm in the peace that He loves to bestow;

Daily refreshed by the heavenly dews,

Ready for service whene’er He shall choose.

Oh, for a heart that is whiter than snow!

With the pure flame of the Spirit aglow;

Filled with the love that is true and sincere,

Love that is able to banish all fear.

Oh, for a heart that is whiter than snow!

Then in His grace and His knowledge to grow,

Growing like Him who my pattern shall be,

Till in His beauty my King I shall see.