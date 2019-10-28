Victory All The Way Along – Hymn

Have we learned the secret of the Christian’s pow’r?
Victory, victory, all the way along;
List’ning and obeying, trusting every hour,
Victory all along through Jesus.
Refrain:
Victory, victory, all the way along,
Lift Immanuel’s banner, marching on with song;
Christ shall keep His kingdom, right shall conquer wrong:
Victory through Jesus, all the way along.
By the Word indwelling, ‘watching unto prayer,’
Victory, victory, all the way along;
Resting, while we serve Him, in His keeping care,
Victory all along through Jesus.
Let Him do the planning, let Him use our days,
Victory, victory, all the way along;
Yielding to His Spirit, His shall be the praise;
Victory all along through Jesus.
Only ‘earthen vessels,’ His the treasure rare,
Victory, victory, all the way along;
Humbly overcoming-then the mansions fair;
Victory all along through Jesus.