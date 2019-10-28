Victory All The Way Along – Hymn

Have we learned the secret of the Christian’s pow’r?

Victory, victory, all the way along;

List’ning and obeying, trusting every hour,

Victory all along through Jesus.

Refrain:

Victory, victory, all the way along,

Lift Immanuel’s banner, marching on with song;

Christ shall keep His kingdom, right shall conquer wrong:

Victory through Jesus, all the way along.

By the Word indwelling, ‘watching unto prayer,’

Victory, victory, all the way along;

Resting, while we serve Him, in His keeping care,

Victory all along through Jesus.

Let Him do the planning, let Him use our days,

Victory, victory, all the way along;

Yielding to His Spirit, His shall be the praise;

Victory all along through Jesus.

Only ‘earthen vessels,’ His the treasure rare,

Victory, victory, all the way along;

Humbly overcoming-then the mansions fair;

Victory all along through Jesus.