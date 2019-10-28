Oh, Hold Me Fast – Hymn

Author: L. J. Williams

Oh, let me grow from day to day

More perfect, Lord, and strong alway;

And may my faith be ever strong,

That I may praise Thee in my song.

Refrain:

Oh, hold me fast, and give my voice

A song of Thee, my heart’s first choice;

Oh, hold me fast, and take my hand,

And guide me to the promised land.

Oh, teach my lips new songs to sing

Of Thee, my Lord, my Savior King;

And I will give my happy days

In gratitude and love and praise.

’Tis joy to serve Thee every hour,

To feel Thy pow’r, Thy wondrous pow’r;

My heart is light because to me

Thou gavest love so full and free.

I’ll sing to Thee as on I go,

As Thou shalt lead me here below;

And when upon Thy face I gaze

In heav’nly strains my voice I’ll raise.