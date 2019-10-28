Verily, Verily – Hymn

Author: James McGranahan
Oh, what a Saviour that he died for me!
From condemnation he hath made me free;
“He that believeth on the Son,” said he,
“Hath everlasting life.”
Refrain:
“Verily, verily, I say unto you;
Verily, verily,” message ever new!
“He that believeth on the Son,” ’tis true,
“Hath everlasting life!”
All my iniquities on him were laid,
All my indebtedness by him was paid;
All who believe on him, the Lord hath said,
“Have everlasting life.”
Though poor and needy, I can trust my Lord;
Though weak and sinful, I believe his Word;
O, glad message! Every child of God
“Hath everlasting life.”
Though all unworthy, yet I will not doubt;
For him that cometh he will not cast out:
He that believeth, oh, the good news, shout:
“Hath everlasting life.”