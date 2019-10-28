Verily, Verily – Hymn

Author: James McGranahan

Oh, what a Saviour that he died for me!

From condemnation he hath made me free;

“He that believeth on the Son,” said he,

“Hath everlasting life.”

Refrain:

“Verily, verily, I say unto you;

Verily, verily,” message ever new!

“He that believeth on the Son,” ’tis true,

“Hath everlasting life!”

All my iniquities on him were laid,

All my indebtedness by him was paid;

All who believe on him, the Lord hath said,

“Have everlasting life.”

Though poor and needy, I can trust my Lord;

Though weak and sinful, I believe his Word;

O, glad message! Every child of God

“Hath everlasting life.”

Though all unworthy, yet I will not doubt;

For him that cometh he will not cast out:

He that believeth, oh, the good news, shout:

“Hath everlasting life.”