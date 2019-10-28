Up In Heaven, Up In Heaven – Hymn

Up in Heaven, up in Heaven,

In the bright place far away,

He Whom bad men crucified,

Sitteth at His Father’s side,

Til the Judgment Day.

And He loves His little children,

And He pleadeth for them there,

Asking the great God of Heav’n

That their sins may be forgiven,

And He hears their prayer.

Never more a helpless Baby,

Born in poverty and pain,

But with awful glory crowned,

With His angels standing round,

He shall come again.

Then the wicked souls shall tremble,

And the good souls shall rejoice;

Parents, children, every one,

Then shall stand before His throne,

And shall hear His voice.

And all faithful holy Christians,

Who their Master’s work have done,

Shall appear at His right hand

And inherit the fair land

That His love has won.