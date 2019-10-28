Tis So Sweet To Trust In Jesus – Hymn

Author: Louisa Stead

‘Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus,

Just to take Him at His word;

Just to rest upon His promise,

Just to know ‘Thus saith the Lord!’

Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, how I trust Him!

How I’ve proved Him o’er and o’er

Jesus, Jesus, precious Jesus!

O for grace to trust Him more!

O how sweet to trust in Jesus,

Just to trust His cleansing blood;

Just in simple faith to plunge me

‘Neath the healing, cleansing flood!

Yes ’tis sweet to trust in Jesus,

Just from sin and self to cease;

Just from Jesus simply taking

Life and rest, and joy and peace.

I’m so glad I learned to trust Thee,

Precious Jesus, Savior, friend;

And I know that Thou art with me,

Wilt be with me to the end.