UNN Finally Cancels Venue For Witchcraft Conference

The organisers of the planned academic conference on witchcraft planned for Nsukka next week are looking for another venue after the University of Nigeria withdrew the approval for the use of its Energy Centre.

The director of the centre wrote conference organisers withdrawing the approval, amidst the opposition by Christian students and the Christian Association of Nigeria against the conference.

All Muslim Family Members Accepted Jesus As Saviour As Jesus Healed Their Mother Of Cancer

The conference, initially scheduled for 28-31 October is the brainchild of the B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research and is expected to hold between November 26 and November 27. It is a pure academic exercise, not a real meeting of witches and wizards, the centre said, shocked by the uninformed reaction of Christian students and CAN.

Posters pasted by Christian students on the campus decried the conference. The posters bear the messages: “Say No to the meeting of witches and wizards!!! We are (a) Christian community. Don’t pollute our environment please!” “University of Nigeria belongs to Jesus. So witches and wizards, No way!! No Vacancy!!!” “We plead the blood of Jesus over the University of Nigeria. Hence we reject all forms of witchcraft overtly or covertly in Jesus’ Name, Amen”.

Muslim Imams and Traditionalists Give Their Lives To Christ In Abuja (Photos)

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, also urged members to pray to avert the conference ever holding.

Bishop S. Zuga Condemns UNN International Witchcraft Conference, Vows To Stop It

Bishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy Ministry and the founder of Samzuga Foundation condemned the witchcraft conference, slated for 26th November 2019, at University Of Nigeria (UNN).

Bishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy Ministry

The man of God took to his social media official page this morning to condemn the witchcraft conference and vowed to put a stop to it.

Great Revival Sweeping Through Iran As Hundreds Of Thousands Come To Jesus Christ

Reacting to the witchcraft conference, Bishop Sam Zuga, opined: “I can’t be a servant of the Most High God from Benue State and allow you to go and become the international teacher of witchcraft, you are only not attending that conference, tell your host, the international conference of witchcraft cannot hold anywhere in Nigeria. ARC BISHOP BENSON IDAHOSA stopped it before. I am his grandson, it cannot hold even now!

“We can barely produce a tricycle (Keke napep) in this country, we are not even thinking on how this country can move forward, so, all we can organise and teach is the meaning, factors and practices on witchcraft, Bishop Sam, told David Ker, who is supposedly the keynote speaker on the International Witchcraft Conference”.

He added: “As long as I’m alive and God is alive, this conference can’t hold. When Nations are holding digital conferences to advance technology, Nigeria’s professors are busy organizing international conference to teach witchcraft. What brought poverty in Nigeria is the FESTAC which Obasanjo use Nigeria money to organize, instead of advancing technology at that time with abundant oil money, rather, he invited witches all over Africa to Nigeria. Many of them came for FESTAC and refused to go back to their countries. That is why God ecame angry with Nigeria and we became one of the poorest countries of the world.

Nigerian Muslim Lawyer Binta Encounters Jesus In An Open Vision

No international witchcraft conference will hold in this country, he said.

How I Cancel The International Conference of Witches by Archbishop Benson Idahosa

Enugu ‘witchcraft’ conference will hold, Christians can’t stop it – Organizer says

Despite the cancellation of the booked venue for a witchcraft conference to be held in Enugu state, the organisers insist that they are proceeding as planned and will announce a new venue soon.

Director of the B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy Studies and Research, Professor Egodi Uchendu, in a WhatsApp message to Gistmania, said the protest and campaign by the Christian Association of Nigeria and Christian students in the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka will not deter them from holding the academic conference.

My Dad Burnt My Property For Accepting Jesus — Senator Binta

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental human right. CAN and others are free to express their opinions just like we have the freedom to have an academic conference on witchcraft”, Mrs Uchendu, a professor of history said.

“I’m delighted that the conference is generating the debate it should across the nation. Nigerians should look critically into the subject of the conference and identify how it’s impeding our national existence and personal experience”.

She absolved the UNN of blame for the cancellation of the booking for Energy Centre, as venue for the conference, billed to begin 26 November.

She said the centre is owned by the Federal Government and is domiciled in the UNN.

Prof Uchendu said; “UNN DID NOT deny us use of Energy Centre. Energy Centre did. Energy Centre is a Federal organ domiciled in UNN. It’s not controlled by UNN. Their decision to deny us their venue may not even be known to UNN”.

Jesus Knocked on My Door – Nigerian Muslim Imam (Video)

The conference on witchcraft has generated controversy since it was announced that it would take place in UNN Nsukka.

Students, believing that witches and wizards would descend on UNN, during the conference, printed posters decrying the plan.

They were joined by the Christian Association of Nigeria, which escalated the opposition and urged Christians in the South East zone to embark on prayers to dissuade the organisers from holding the conference.

Chairman of CAN in the South-East zone, Bishop Dr Goddy Okafor demanded that the programme be called off immediately.

Turkish President Lays Stone for 1st Ever New Church Building In Turkey In 100 Years

Okafor said; “I call on all Heads of Blocks, State Chairmen and other Stakeholders of Christian Association of Nigeria South-East Zone to take up aggressive prayers against the planned convention of Witches and Wizards slated to hold on November 26 at UNN. “This convention is not of God and must not hold in Jesus name. Exodus 22:18 says, ‘Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live’. “I hereby direct, all Christian Churches in South East of Nigeria to take up lamentation and pray against this evil movement in all our churches this coming Sunday. “I also call upon all Christian Campus Fellowship Groups and other Christian Students’ Associations to join in this effort and stand up for JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD against this evil development in South East Of NIGERIA.”