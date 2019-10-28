Twelve Days Of Christmas – Hymn

Author: Ibeh Don L.

On the first day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

A Partridge in a Pear Tree

On the second day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the third day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the fourth day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Calling Birds

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the fifth day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Golden Rings

Calling Birds

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the sixth day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Geese a Laying

Golden Rings

Calling Birds

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the seventh day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Swans a Swimming

Geese a Laying

Golden Rings

Calling Birds

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the eighth day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Maids a Milking

Swans a Swimming

Geese a Laying

Golden Rings

Calling Birds

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the ninth day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Ladies Dancing

Maids a Milking

Swans a Swimming

Geese a Laying

Golden Rings

Calling Birds

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the tenth day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Lords a Leaping

Ladies Dancing

Maids a Milking

Swans a Swimming

Geese a Laying

Golden Rings

Calling Birds

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the eleventh day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Pipers Piping

Lords a Leaping

Ladies Dancing

Maids a Milking

Swans a Swimming

Geese a Laying

Golden Rings

Calling Birds

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.

On the first day of Christmas

my true love sent to me:

Drummers Drumming

Pipers Piping

Lords a Leaping

Ladies Dancing

Maids a Milking

Swans a Swimming

Geese a Laying

Golden Rings

Calling Birds

French Hens

Turtle Doves

and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.