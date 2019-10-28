Twelve Days Of Christmas – Hymn

Author: Ibeh Don L.
On the first day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
A Partridge in a Pear Tree
On the second day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the third day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the fourth day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Calling Birds
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the fifth day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Golden Rings
Calling Birds
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the sixth day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Geese a Laying
Golden Rings
Calling Birds
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the seventh day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Swans a Swimming
Geese a Laying
Golden Rings
Calling Birds
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the eighth day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Maids a Milking
Swans a Swimming
Geese a Laying
Golden Rings
Calling Birds
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the ninth day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Ladies Dancing
Maids a Milking
Swans a Swimming
Geese a Laying
Golden Rings
Calling Birds
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the tenth day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Lords a Leaping
Ladies Dancing
Maids a Milking
Swans a Swimming
Geese a Laying
Golden Rings
Calling Birds
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the eleventh day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Pipers Piping
Lords a Leaping
Ladies Dancing
Maids a Milking
Swans a Swimming
Geese a Laying
Golden Rings
Calling Birds
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.
On the first day of Christmas
my true love sent to me:
Drummers Drumming
Pipers Piping
Lords a Leaping
Ladies Dancing
Maids a Milking
Swans a Swimming
Geese a Laying
Golden Rings
Calling Birds
French Hens
Turtle Doves
and a Partridge in a Pear Tree.