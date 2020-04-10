Trump Holds Good Friday Worship Service In White House, Delivers Easter Blessing (Video)

United States President Donald Trump delivered a hopeful Easter message from the Oval Office on Friday, thanking Americans for their prayers, acknowledging the difficult road ahead as the nation navigates the coronavirus pandemic and promising that “our nation will come through like never before.”

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Bishop Harry Jackson, the senior pastor at Hope Christian Church of Beltsville, Md., as he made brief remarks before the bishop delivered a message on Good Friday and prayed out of some Bible verses on behalf of the nation, Fox News reports.

Faith Is More Powerful Than Government And Nothing Is More Powerful Than God – Trump

“At this holy time our nation is engaged in a battle like never before, the invisible enemy. Our brave doctors, nurses and responders … are fighting to save lives,” Trump said. “Our workers are racing to deliver critical medical supplies. Our best scientists are working around the clock to develop lifesaving therapeutics.”

In wishing everyone a happy Easter, Trump called on the nation to pray that it be healed from the current pandemic, which he called the “invisible enemy.”

Hulk Hogan On Covid-19: We Need ‘Personal Revival’ More Than A Vaccine

Declaring this perion a time to pray, reflect, and to focus on our personal relationship with God, the President encouraged Christians all around the world to remember the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ in this time.

Trump said that while many people will not be able to celebrate Easter the way they normally do in church, healthcare workers will be making sacrifices so life can soon return to normal, according to UPI.

Trump: We Are At War With COVID-19 But With The Grace of God, We Will Win This War

Trump thanked the workers “making tremendous sacrifices to end this pandemic” and asked Americans to pray for God to “give strength to the doctors, nurses and health care workers.”

“At this holy time, our nation is engaged in a battle like we’ve never seen before, our workers are racing to deliver critical medical supplies to our scientists, who are working around the clock to develop life-saving therapeutics,” he said.

Trump asked the viewers to spend time reflecting and focusing.

“I ask all Americans to pray, to bring comfort to those who are grieving and give strength to our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are restoring health to the sick. Our nation will come out of this like never before.”

‘God Is The Ultimate’: Trump Talks About His Faith In God (Video)

Additionally, he suggested that Americans use the time they are spending home, many of them under state-issued “stay-at-home” orders to stem the spread of the coronavirus, to “focus on prayer, reflection and growing in our personal relationship with God.”

“Your prayers are felt and I am forever grateful,” Trump said of Americans praying for him and his leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

As Jackson began his remarks he thanked Trump for including churches in relief efforts from the federal government, saying that many “churches would have had to close down had it not been for your insightful leadership”

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

“Good Friday … is one of the darkest days in the Christian faith in that Christ stood in substitution for our sin. But the resurrection is our victory. But it parallels with the Passover,” Jackson said. “We want this plague to pass over. We want everyone in America to be safe,”

He continued, praying: “Lord let the death angel pass over. Let there be a mitigation of this plague, this disease. Let medical science come forth.”

Putin Seeks To Add ‘Russians’ Faith In God’ To Constitution, Ban Same-sex Marriage

Kim Clement’s 2007 Prophecy Of Trump’s Presidency Included 2 Terms And Building Of Walls